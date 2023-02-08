Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 6.4%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 39,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 86,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.07.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.91%.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,103.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,103.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,250 shares of company stock worth $218,690. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cricut by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

