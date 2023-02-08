Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.00.

LB opened at C$35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.34. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.98%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

