Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.61 and last traded at $184.23. 44,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 82,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.87.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.79.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.72 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.68%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,002.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,758,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 86,648 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

