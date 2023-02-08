Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $52.15 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00201515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00050020 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001259 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.