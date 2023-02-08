Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Regal Rexnord Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $157.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.11. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

