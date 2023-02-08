Trumpcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.72 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $1.72 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.24 or 0.07223031 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00088835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00064868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

