Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

NYSE:SSD opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,332 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 959.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

