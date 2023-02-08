Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Cut by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.65.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$73.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

