KBC Group NV Sells 548 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AAR were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in AAR by 13.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

