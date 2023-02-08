KBC Group NV Buys New Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

