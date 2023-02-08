KBC Group NV Buys New Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.