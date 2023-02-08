KBC Group NV Has $119,000 Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ODP were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 7.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ODP by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

