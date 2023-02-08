KBC Group NV Sells 2,387 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KD. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

