KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

