KBC Group NV Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

