KBC Group NV Has $125,000 Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $54,790,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

