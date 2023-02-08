KBC Group NV Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

