Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.7% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 355.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 396.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 30.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $79.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

