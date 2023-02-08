KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.