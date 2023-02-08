Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $8,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shake Shack stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $79.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

