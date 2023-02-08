ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ADTRAN by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

