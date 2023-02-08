KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.4 %

ATGE stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.