KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

GTY opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

