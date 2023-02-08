KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Getty Realty

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

