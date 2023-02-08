KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $309.88 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

