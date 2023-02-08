3,866 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 228.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Stride by 3,642.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRN stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

