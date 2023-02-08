KBC Group NV Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

KBC Group NV grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of AEO opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $24.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

