AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 786,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12,536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 504,711 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 420,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.00 million. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

