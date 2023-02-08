AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 132.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 9.1 %

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

NYSE:AMC opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.