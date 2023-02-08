KBC Group NV Has $167,000 Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AECOM were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AECOM by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,497,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $91.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

