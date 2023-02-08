Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 168,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

