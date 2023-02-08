Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

TPX opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

