Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,818,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,816,000 after acquiring an additional 223,942 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after acquiring an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

