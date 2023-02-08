Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,360 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of CIM stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.49. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

