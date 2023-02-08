Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14,411.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $764.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.