KBC Group NV Has $171,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 794,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Repertoire Partners LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 579,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 98,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

