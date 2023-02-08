Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Yousif Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,810.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 758,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718,377 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

