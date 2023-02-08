Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 252,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 111,375 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 796,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

