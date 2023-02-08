Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.0957 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Mdex has a total market cap of $90.47 million and $6.70 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.31 or 0.00445614 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000107 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,843.27 or 0.29518281 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00401369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,139,737 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.