eCash Price Tops $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $729.60 million and $17.65 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00581783 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00186013 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00054274 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,302,504,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,302,542,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
