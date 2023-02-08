Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $334.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

