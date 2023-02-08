Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) PT Raised to $13.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MWA. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MWA opened at $13.91 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.