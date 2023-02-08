Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Extra Space Storage and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 2 5 3 0 2.10 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus price target of $170.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Extra Space Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Extra Space Storage pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

95.3% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 50.97% 24.07% 8.56% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 17.44% 15.00% 3.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 14.23 $827.65 million $6.89 24.33 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 4.60 $9.12 million $0.72 26.11

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

