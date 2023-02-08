Head-To-Head Analysis: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) versus WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 2 4 0 2.67 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 64.79%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than WiSA Technologies.

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and WiSA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.46 $34.07 billion $6.56 14.41 WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 0.74 -$11.82 million ($103.00) -0.07

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. WiSA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.81% 39.42% 23.02% WiSA Technologies -353.56% -142.68% -104.63%

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

