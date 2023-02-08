Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) versus 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Financial Contrast

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and 1847’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $37.70 million 5.51 -$39.15 million N/A N/A 1847 $30.66 million 0.04 -$3.31 million N/A N/A

1847 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42% 1847 -18.86% -1,300.72% -20.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and 1847, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.96%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than 1847.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats 1847 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

