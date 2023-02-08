Head to Head Comparison: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) & AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -29.27% -16.70% -9.72% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verano and AMAYA Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Verano presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 537.37%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

This table compares Verano and AMAYA Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $737.85 million 1.47 -$14.68 million ($0.86) -3.71 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verano beats AMAYA Global on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

