Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 640,161 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 22.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.