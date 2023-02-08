Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Gold Fields Price Performance
Gold Fields stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
