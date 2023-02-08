Allego (NYSE:ALLG) vs. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Financial Review

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allego and Rent the Runway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 3.01 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.39 -$211.80 million ($2.38) -1.83

Rent the Runway has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway -53.24% -649.61% -36.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Allego and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 82.7% of Allego shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Allego has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allego and Rent the Runway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rent the Runway 0 4 8 0 2.67

Allego currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.95%. Rent the Runway has a consensus price target of $6.55, indicating a potential upside of 50.23%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Rent the Runway.

Summary

Allego beats Rent the Runway on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

