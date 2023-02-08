Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $264.55

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HCA opened at $255.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $2,045,681.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $2,045,681.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,981,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,165 shares of company stock worth $21,223,175. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

