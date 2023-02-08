Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) PT at $517.47

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $517.47.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,856 shares of company stock worth $29,625,521 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
ServiceNow Trading Up 1.8 %
NOW opened at $463.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.54, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.60 and its 200-day moving average is $417.38. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
