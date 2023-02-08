Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $153.70

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.30.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.